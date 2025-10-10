لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, اکتوبر 10, 2025  
16 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

02PM News Headline’s: Punjab government imposes Section 144 in the province for 10 days

02PM News Headline's: Punjab government imposes Section 144 in the province for 10 days
Published 10 Oct, 2025 03:00pm
ویڈیوز
02PM News Headline’s: Punjab government imposes Section 144 in the province for 10 days
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین