Maryam Aurangzeb Blames PTI Founder for Terrorism in Pakistan - Aaj News Pakistan
Maryam Aurangzeb Blames PTI Founder for Terrorism in Pakistan - Aaj News Pakistan
مزید خبریں
5PM Aaj News Headlines | Intense Protests Erupt in Islamabad | Motorway Closed | DG ISPR Briefing
Security Forces Hold Key Meeting on Law and Order Situation - Aaj News Pakistan
Gold Found in Karachi’s Malir River | Citizens Flock to Collect! | Aaj News Pakistan
4PM Aaj News Headlines : Gandapur’s Handwritten Resignation Letter Surfaces Publicly
PM Chairs High-Level Meeting, Major Decisions Expected - Aaj News Pakistan
Guardianship of Makkah and Madinah a Great Honor for Pakistan - Aaj News Pakistan
مقبول ترین