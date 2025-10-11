لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

اتوار, اکتوبر 12, 2025  
18 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Karachi extortion | Restaurant owners protest | Mayor accused | Anti-encroachment bribery

Karachi extortion | Restaurant owners protest | Mayor accused | Anti-encroachment bribery
Published 11 Oct, 2025 11:30pm
ویڈیوز
Karachi extortion | Restaurant owners protest | Mayor accused | Anti-encroachment bribery
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین