لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

پیر, اکتوبر 13, 2025  
19 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

08AM Headlines | Major Setback for Afghanistan | Pak-Afghan War Heats Up! Trump Drops Huge Bombshell

08AM Headlines | Major Setback for Afghanistan | Pak-Afghan War Heats Up! Trump Drops Huge Bombshell
Published 13 Oct, 2025 09:00am
ویڈیوز
08AM Headlines | Major Setback for Afghanistan | Pak-Afghan War Heats Up! Trump Drops Huge Bombshell
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین