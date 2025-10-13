لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

پیر, اکتوبر 13, 2025  
19 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Pak-Afghan War Heats Up! Trump Drops Will Happen - Aaj News Breaking

Pak-Afghan War Heats Up! Trump Drops Will Happen - Aaj News Breaking
Published 13 Oct, 2025 09:30am
ویڈیوز
Pak-Afghan War Heats Up! Trump Drops Will Happen - Aaj News Breaking
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین