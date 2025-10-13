Lower Dir Grand Jirga Opposes Privatization of Education and Health - Aaj News Pakistan
Lower Dir Grand Jirga Opposes Privatization of Education and Health - Aaj News Pakistan
مزید خبریں
Shehbaz Sharif | Global Leaders Meeting | Pakistan Diplomacy | International Talks - Pakistan news
Pakistani Fishermen Freed from Indian Jails Reunite with Families - Pakistan news
KPK Assembly Speaker Sends Sohail Afridi’s Victory Summary to Governor - Aaj News Pakistan
KP Governor Given Deadline to Administer CM Oath, Salman Raja Says - Pakistan news
7PM Aaj News Headlines | Saad Rizvi’s Current Update | Roads Blocked|Huge Protest Erupts In Pakistan
KP Opposition to Challenge Suhail Afridi’s Election in Court - Pakistan news
مقبول ترین