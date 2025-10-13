KP Governor Given Deadline to Administer CM Oath, Salman Raja Says - Pakistan news
KP Governor Given Deadline to Administer CM Oath, Salman Raja Says - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
8PM Aaj News Headlines | Protest in Punjab | Karachi, Islamabad, Pindi Closed | Latest Update
Sohail Afridi and Uzma Bukhari Face Off in KP Chief Minister Contest - Aaj Digital 2025
Shehbaz Sharif | Global Leaders Meeting | Pakistan Diplomacy | International Talks - Pakistan news
Pakistani Fishermen Freed from Indian Jails Reunite with Families - Pakistan news
KPK Assembly Speaker Sends Sohail Afridi’s Victory Summary to Governor - Aaj News Pakistan
7PM Aaj News Headlines | Saad Rizvi’s Current Update | Roads Blocked|Huge Protest Erupts In Pakistan
مقبول ترین