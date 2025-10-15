لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

بدھ, اکتوبر 15, 2025  
21 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Pakistan Foreign Policy | No Need for External Advice | Taliban Spokesman Remarks - Pakistan news

Pakistan Foreign Policy | No Need for External Advice | Taliban Spokesman Remarks - Pakistan news
Published 15 Oct, 2025 12:00am
ویڈیوز
Pakistan Foreign Policy | No Need for External Advice | Taliban Spokesman Remarks - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین