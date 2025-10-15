Speaker Babar Saleem Swati announces swearing-in of New CM - Aaj News Breaking
Speaker Babar Saleem Swati announces swearing-in of New CM - Aaj News Breaking
مزید خبریں
Long Power Outages Hit Karachi Areas, Citizens Protest Bills - Aaj News Pakistan
Youth Shot De*d in Home Invasion Incident - Aaj News Pakistan
Charlie Declared Hero for US Freedom, Trump Announces - Aaj News Pakistan
Italy Delivers Major Defeat to Israel in Key Match - Aaj News Pakistan
US Media Refuses Pentagon Restrictions on National Security Reporting - Aaj News Pakistan
Open Looting in City: Thieves Rule Streets - Aaj News Pakistan
مقبول ترین