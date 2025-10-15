لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

بدھ, اکتوبر 15, 2025  
21 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati announces swearing-in of New CM - Aaj News Breaking

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati announces swearing-in of New CM - Aaj News Breaking
Published 15 Oct, 2025 10:30am
ویڈیوز
Speaker Babar Saleem Swati announces swearing-in of New CM - Aaj News Breaking
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین