لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

بدھ, اکتوبر 15, 2025  
21 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

2PM Aaj News Headlines : Major Crackdown on Afghan Settlements as Situation Spirals Out of Control

2PM Aaj News Headlines : Major Crackdown on Afghan Settlements as Situation Spirals Out of Control
Published 15 Oct, 2025 03:00pm
ویڈیوز
2PM Aaj News Headlines : Major Crackdown on Afghan Settlements as Situation Spirals Out of Control
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین