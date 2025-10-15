President Zardari Meets Field Marshal Asim Munir | Breaking News | Aaj News Pakistan
President Zardari Meets Field Marshal Asim Munir | Breaking News | Aaj News Pakistan
مزید خبریں
Sohail Afridi Sworn In as Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - Pakistan news
White Cane Day Larkana | Assistive Devices Distributed to Blind Persons - Pakistan news
Pakistan Forces Strike Afghan Taliban, 48-Hour Ceasefire Announced - Pakistan news
Sukkur Civil Hospital | CT Scan and MRI Machines Restored After 3 Years - Pakistan news
Muzaffargarh Pushcart Scheme | Free Modern Carts Distributed | CM Punjab Initiative - Pakistan news
Rice Harvest in Thul | Farmers Protest Low Prices | Government Urged for Rate Fix - Pakistan news
مقبول ترین