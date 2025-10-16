Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi, claiming he fears Trump - Aaj News Pakistan
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi, claiming he fears Trump - Aaj News Pakistan
مزید خبریں
🔴Live:Islamabad: Chief Justice Yahya Afridi addresses symposium - Aaj News Pakistan
Vegetable and fruit prices skyrocket across Pakistan - Aaj News Pakistan
Latest updates from the Bar Association elections across Pakistan - Aaj News Pakistan
What is the world’s most commonly told lie? - Aaj Pakistan
Finance Minister holds important meeting with IMF Managing Director - Aaj News Pakistan
Supreme Court Bar Association elections underway across the country - Aaj News Pakistan
مقبول ترین