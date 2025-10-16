Deputy PM meets PPP delegation for political discussions - Aaj News Pakistan
Deputy PM meets PPP delegation for political discussions - Aaj News Pakistan
مزید خبریں
Afghan Settlement Demolished After 40 Years in Karachi Operation - Awaz - Promo - Aaj News
Afghan refugees’ eviction finalized: Sarfraz Bugti makes clear announcement - Aaj News Pakistan
Kacha bandits ordered to surrender or face strict action - Aaj News Pakistan
Bilawal Bhutto Leads PPP Delegation to Meet PM Shehbaz Sharif - Aaj News Pakistan
Pakistan halts Afghan transit cargo movement - Aaj News Pakistan
Trump reignites controversy for Modi, mentions 7 plane crashes again - Aaj News Pakistan
مقبول ترین