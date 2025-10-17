لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, اکتوبر 17, 2025  
23 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

KP CM Sohail Afridi Refuses Meeting Without PTI Founder’s Guidance - Pakistan News

KP CM Sohail Afridi Refuses Meeting Without PTI Founder’s Guidance - Pakistan News
Published 17 Oct, 2025 07:00pm
ویڈیوز
KP CM Sohail Afridi Refuses Meeting Without PTI Founder’s Guidance - Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین