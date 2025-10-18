لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

ہفتہ, اکتوبر 18, 2025  
24 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

8AM News Headlines | Pak Army Statement | Pakistan Afghanistan Ceasefire Extended | Blunt Message

8AM News Headlines | Pak Army Statement | Pakistan Afghanistan Ceasefire Extended | Blunt Message
Published 18 Oct, 2025 10:30am
ویڈیوز
8AM News Headlines | Pak Army Statement | Pakistan Afghanistan Ceasefire Extended | Blunt Message
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین