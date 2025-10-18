لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

ہفتہ, اکتوبر 18, 2025  
24 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Gaza Ceasefire | Pakistan’s Role Acknowledged | PM Praises US Mediation Efforts - Pakistan news

Gaza Ceasefire | Pakistan’s Role Acknowledged | PM Praises US Mediation Efforts - Pakistan news
Published 18 Oct, 2025 06:30pm
ویڈیوز
Gaza Ceasefire | Pakistan’s Role Acknowledged | PM Praises US Mediation Efforts - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین