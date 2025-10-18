Ali Pur Flood Victims | Homeless Families Struggle in Cold Weather - Pakistan news
Ali Pur Flood Victims | Homeless Families Struggle in Cold Weather - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
BUET Khuzdar | HEC Honors Balochistan Engineering University for Top Academic Performance
Durrani Graveyard | Kohat’s Oldest Heritage Site Needs Restoration - Pakistan news
Tree Plantation | Sajawal’s Green Revolution Fights Climate Change - Pakistan news
Blind Artisan | Ajit Kumar Inspires with 50 Years of Handcrafted Work - Pakistan news
Gaza Ceasefire | Pakistan’s Role Acknowledged | PM Praises US Mediation Efforts - Pakistan news
Bhalwal Artist | Islamic Calligraphy & Painting Inspire Worldwide | Young Talent Shines
مقبول ترین