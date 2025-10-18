Pakistan | Afghanistan | Doha Talks | Ceasefire | TTP Attacks | Border Security - Pakistan news
Pakistan | Afghanistan | Doha Talks | Ceasefire | TTP Attacks | Border Security - Pakistan news
Afghan Taliban | Ceasefire Agreement | Pakistan Pressure Works | Doha Talks 2025 - DUS
Pak-Afghan Talks: Dangerous Turn or Path to Peace? Dus with Imran Sultan | October 18, 2025 - EP#347
Pakistan Healthcare Crisis | Broken Health System | Medical Neglect Exposed - DUS
10PM Headlines | Pakistan Taliban Talks | TTP Attacks Warning | Doha Peace Round Continues
PPP Gives More Time to PMLN | Sheri Rahman Statement | Political Alliance - Pakistan news
Giraffes Arrive from South Africa | Lahore Safari Park | Punjab CM Announcement - Pakistan news
