🔴 LIVE: Live | Pakistan Test coach Azhar Mahmood’s news conference - Pakistan News
🔴 LIVE: Live | Pakistan Test coach Azhar Mahmood's news conference - Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
Pak-Afghan tensions escalate as Afghan traders report crores in losses, blame Taliban govt
1 News Headlines: Earthquake tremors felt in Swat and surrounding areas - Aaj News Headlines
Pakistan welcomes Doha peace agreement, calls it a step toward lasting regional stability - Aaj News
Israelis take to the streets against Netanyahu - Aaj News Breaking
Shehbaz Sharif | Nawaz Sharif | Key Meeting at Jati Umra | Counterterrorism Strategy | Aaj News
Doha talks successful as Pakistan and Afghanistan agree on ceasefire - Aaj Pakistan News
مقبول ترین