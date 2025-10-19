Karachi is hit by severe corruption #shorts
Karachi is hit by severe corruption #shorts
مزید خبریں
Pakistan-Afghanistan Ceasefire | Doha Talks Breakthrough | Rubaroo with Shaukat Piracha
Pakistan-Afghanistan Peace Deal | KP Govt Role | Muzammil Aslam | Doha Talks - Pakistan news
Pakistanis Say ”We Can’t Trust Afghans“ | Strong Public Reaction | Aaj News Pakistan
9PM News Headlines | India in Tensions | Pakistan‑Afghanistan Ceasefire | Doha Talks | Pakistan news
Pakistan Afghanistan Ceasefire | Doha Agreement | Border Security Talks | Deal Analysis - Rubaroo
Taliban Written Assurance | End Support to Anti‑Pakistan Groups | Verification Talks | Rubaroo
مقبول ترین