لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

اتوار, اکتوبر 19, 2025  
26 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Karachi’s Maymar Afghan Settlement Demolition Enters Fifth Day; Over 1,200 Structures Razed

Karachi’s Maymar Afghan Settlement Demolition Enters Fifth Day; Over 1,200 Structures Razed
Published 19 Oct, 2025 10:30pm
ویڈیوز
Karachi’s Maymar Afghan Settlement Demolition Enters Fifth Day; Over 1,200 Structures Razed
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین