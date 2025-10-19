لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

اتوار, اکتوبر 19, 2025  
26 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Pakistan Afghanistan Ceasefire | Doha Talks | Peace Agreement | Regional Stability - Pakistan news

Pakistan Afghanistan Ceasefire | Doha Talks | Peace Agreement | Regional Stability - Pakistan news
Published 19 Oct, 2025 10:30pm
ویڈیوز
Pakistan Afghanistan Ceasefire | Doha Talks | Peace Agreement | Regional Stability - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین