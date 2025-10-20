لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

پیر, اکتوبر 20, 2025  
26 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

8AM Aaj News Headlines | Israel Launches Fierce Strikes | Ceasefire in Danger | Middle East Updates

8AM Aaj News Headlines | Israel Launches Fierce Strikes | Ceasefire in Danger | Middle East Updates
Published 20 Oct, 2025 09:30am
ویڈیوز
8AM Aaj News Headlines | Israel Launches Fierce Strikes | Ceasefire in Danger | Middle East Updates
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین