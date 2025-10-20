🔴LIVE | PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses Diwali ceremony in Islamabad - Pakistan News
🔴LIVE | Talal Chaudhry slams ’childish‘ KP decisions, vows fight on terror - Pakistan News
8PM Aaj News Headlines | Gold Import Export | Recent Development | Latest Gold Rate Update
How to Use AI Tools? Simple Tips to Get Started – Aaj Digital
Court hears fake photo case against PTI activist in Lahore - Pakistan News
Pak-Afghan Agreement Aims to End Terrorism; Defense Minister Khawaja Asif Shares Details – Aaj News
Mangrove Forests Planted in Indus Delta to Combat Pollution in Karachi – Aaj News Pakistan
