لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

منگل, اکتوبر 21, 2025  
27 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Shaheen Afridi Appointed as Captain of Pakistan’s National ODI Team - Aaj News Pakistan

Shaheen Afridi Appointed as Captain of Pakistan’s National ODI Team - Aaj News Pakistan
Published 21 Oct, 2025 11:30am
ویڈیوز
Shaheen Afridi Appointed as Captain of Pakistan’s National ODI Team - Aaj News Pakistan
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین