لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

منگل, اکتوبر 21, 2025  
27 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

12PM Aaj News Headlines : Pak-Afghan Conflict: What Was Agreed in the Recent Agreement?

12PM Aaj News Headlines : Pak-Afghan Conflict: What Was Agreed in the Recent Agreement?
Published 21 Oct, 2025 01:00pm
ویڈیوز
12PM Aaj News Headlines : Pak-Afghan Conflict: What Was Agreed in the Recent Agreement?
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین