لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

منگل, اکتوبر 21, 2025  
27 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

🔴LIVE |Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Addresses Ceremony - Aaj News Pakistan

🔴LIVE |Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Addresses Ceremony - Aaj News Pakistan
Published 21 Oct, 2025 01:30pm
ویڈیوز
🔴LIVE |Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Addresses Ceremony - Aaj News Pakistan
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین