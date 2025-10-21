لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

منگل, اکتوبر 21, 2025  
27 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Pakistan All Out for 333 in First Innings – Aaj News Pakistan

Pakistan All Out for 333 in First Innings – Aaj News Pakistan
Published 21 Oct, 2025 03:00pm
ویڈیوز
Pakistan All Out for 333 in First Innings – Aaj News Pakistan
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین