11PM Aaj News Headlines | Pak Afghan Border Alert! Pak Army Final Warning
11PM Aaj News Headlines | Pak Afghan Border Alert! Pak Army Final Warning
مزید خبریں
What Is the Blue Card? Relief or Temporary Solution for Afghan Refugees? -Awaz - Aaj Pakistan News
Pakistan Residency Rule | Valid Passport & Visa Required | Immigration Policy Update - Awaz
12AM Headlines News: Pak-Afghan Ceasefire | Chaman Border Closure Enters 10th Day | Pak-Afghan Trade
New KP Govt | Old Problems Persist | Tensions & Pak-Afghan Talks | News Insight with Amir Zia EP#269
Federal vs Sindh Power Clash | Karachi Green Line Project Still Incomplete - News Insight
PTI Criticizes Shehbaz Govt Strategy | Terrorism Consensus Missing | Meena Khan Afridi Clarifies
مقبول ترین