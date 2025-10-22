Federal Govt vs KP Govt | Political Rift Deepens | Amir Zia Analysis | News Insight
Federal Govt vs KP Govt | Political Rift Deepens | Amir Zia Analysis | News Insight
مزید خبریں
New KP Govt | Old Problems Persist | Tensions & Pak-Afghan Talks | News Insight with Amir Zia EP#269
Federal vs Sindh Power Clash | Karachi Green Line Project Still Incomplete - News Insight
PTI Criticizes Shehbaz Govt Strategy | Terrorism Consensus Missing | Meena Khan Afridi Clarifies
KPK CM Accuses Federal Govt | Khurram Dastgir Responds | Terrorism Debate - Pakistan news
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Special Focus on Karachi Begins - Aaj Pakistan News
Karachi Mayor’s Objections and Federal Government’s Response - Aaj Pakistan News
مقبول ترین