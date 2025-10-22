6PM Aaj News Headlines | Successful Operation By Security Forces In Balochistan | Pakistan Army
6PM Aaj News Headlines | Successful Operation By Security Forces In Balochistan | Pakistan Army
مزید خبریں
8PM Aaj News Headlines | Torkham Border May Reopen Today After 10 Days
KP Cabinet Reshuffle | Ministers Portfolios Changed | Key Names Revealed | Pakistan News
Karachi Roads in Poor Condition, Residents Face Severe Hardships – Aaj News Pakistan
Action Planned Against Fake CNIC Holders After Foreign Nationals’ Return – Aaj News Pakistan
Blowproof Vehicles Offered to Balochistan Amid KP Federal Dispute - Pakistan news
Tomato Prices Skyrocket, Hitting Consumers Hard - Awaz - Promo - Aaj News
مقبول ترین