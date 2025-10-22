Blowproof Vehicles Offered to Balochistan Amid KP Federal Dispute - Pakistan news
Blowproof Vehicles Offered to Balochistan Amid KP Federal Dispute - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
8PM Aaj News Headlines | Torkham Border May Reopen Today After 10 Days
KP Cabinet Reshuffle | Ministers Portfolios Changed | Key Names Revealed | Pakistan News
Karachi Roads in Poor Condition, Residents Face Severe Hardships – Aaj News Pakistan
Action Planned Against Fake CNIC Holders After Foreign Nationals’ Return – Aaj News Pakistan
Tomato Prices Skyrocket, Hitting Consumers Hard - Awaz - Promo - Aaj News
7PM Aaj News Headlines | Pakistan & Afghanistan Ceasefire Updates - Pak Saudia Navy Huge Operation
مقبول ترین