Karachi Roads in Poor Condition, Residents Face Severe Hardships – Aaj News Pakistan
Karachi Roads in Poor Condition, Residents Face Severe Hardships – Aaj News Pakistan
مزید خبریں
Sohail Afridi’s New Cabinet: Fresh Faces Expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government
PPP Finally Admits Karachi’s Population Exceeds 30 Million #shorts
Only 9 Out of 37,000 BISP Beneficiaries Verified So Far #shorts
Is the Opposition Responsible for Karachi’s Collapse, Not Sindh Govt? #shorts
BISP Controversy Sparked by Maryam Nawaz, Not PPP #shorts
Murtaza Wahab Fails to Improve Karachi Despite Rs21 Trillion Budget #shorts
مقبول ترین