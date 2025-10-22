Is Afghanistan Behind Terror, Drugs, and Crime in Pakistan? Public Reacts! - AWAZ
Is Afghanistan Behind Terror, Drugs, and Crime in Pakistan? Public Reacts! - AWAZ
مزید خبریں
PAC Chairman Junaid Akbar | Exclusive Interview - Spot Light with Munizae Jahangir
PTI Stance on TLP Ban | Political Debate in Pakistan | KP Politics - Pakistan News
Junaid Akbar Admission | Acknowledges Mistakes | KP Politics Update - Pakistan News
Wheat Support Price | Murad Ali Shah Demand | Sindh Farmers Relief - Pakistan news
Sohail Afridi KP CM | Junaid Akbar Reveals Pressure Behind Appointment |Spot Light
10PM Aaj News Headlines | Operation Against Afghan Citizens | Sindh Police in Action | Sohrab Goth
مقبول ترین