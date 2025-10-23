PTI Resign Assemblies | PTI Quits Provincial & National Seats | News Insight with Amir Zia
PTI Resign Assemblies | PTI Quits Provincial & National Seats | News Insight with Amir Zia
مزید خبریں
12AM Headlines News: Pakistan-Saudi Alliance: First Joint Operation! | Pak-Afghan Trade
Zardari Allegedly Damages Bilawal Bhutto’s Political Career – News Insight with Amir Zia
Sohail Afridi Energizes KP | Political Boost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | News Insight with Amir Zia
Imran Khan Role | Current Political System & Influence | Pakistan Politics - News Insight with Amir
Nine Laborers Abducted by Armed Men in Mastung’s Dasht Area - Aaj News Pakistan
Rahman Malik Plus | Who Is He? | Pakistan Political & News Update - News Insight with Amir Zia
مقبول ترین