لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعرات, اکتوبر 23, 2025  
29 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

PTI Resign Assemblies | PTI Quits Provincial & National Seats | News Insight with Amir Zia

PTI Resign Assemblies | PTI Quits Provincial & National Seats | News Insight with Amir Zia
Published 23 Oct, 2025 12:00am
ویڈیوز
PTI Resign Assemblies | PTI Quits Provincial & National Seats | News Insight with Amir Zia
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین