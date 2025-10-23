لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعرات, اکتوبر 23, 2025  
29 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Flood Devastation in Punjab – Rescue and Relief Operations Underway - Aaj News Pakistan

Flood Devastation in Punjab – Rescue and Relief Operations Underway - Aaj News Pakistan
Published 23 Oct, 2025 11:00am
ویڈیوز
Flood Devastation in Punjab – Rescue and Relief Operations Underway - Aaj News Pakistan
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین