What is “Hai Lagna”? Scientific Truth Behind the Evil Eye Explained - Aaj Pakistan
What is “Hai Lagna”? Scientific Truth Behind the Evil Eye Explained - Aaj Pakistan
مزید خبریں
Ban on Export of Mutton, Beef, Eggs, and Chicken? Clarifications from Authorities Aaj News Pakistan
Gaza Peace Agreement – Pakistan Condemns Israeli Violations - Aaj News Pakistan
Pakistan Declares War Against India’s Water Aggression - Aaj News Pakistan
🔴LIVE : Pakistan and Poland Sign Memorandum of Understanding – Historic Ceremony Held
Mayor Promises to Resolve liuaqatbad Issues – “No Photo Ops, We Will Deliver Real Work!” - Aaj News
Plot of Neighboring Country Exposed – Target Kil*g Group in Karachi Operating from Abroad!
مقبول ترین