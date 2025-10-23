لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعرات, اکتوبر 23, 2025  
29 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Winter Arrives in Swat Valley – Tourists Flock to Malam Jabba, Kalam, and Mahodand for Snowy Views

Winter Arrives in Swat Valley – Tourists Flock to Malam Jabba, Kalam, and Mahodand for Snowy Views
Published 23 Oct, 2025 06:00pm
ویڈیوز
Winter Arrives in Swat Valley – Tourists Flock to Malam Jabba, Kalam, and Mahodand for Snowy Views
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین