لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعرات, اکتوبر 23, 2025  
1 Jumada Al-Awwal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

9PM Aaj News Headlines | Big News | PTI Leader Arrest | TLP Banned | Saad Rizvi | Punjab Protest

9PM Aaj News Headlines | Big News | PTI Leader Arrest | TLP Banned | Saad Rizvi | Punjab Protest
Published 23 Oct, 2025 10:00pm
ویڈیوز
9PM Aaj News Headlines | Big News | PTI Leader Arrest | TLP Banned | Saad Rizvi | Punjab Protest
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین