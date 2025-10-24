لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, اکتوبر 24, 2025  
01 Jumada Al-Awwal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Another War Looms? Trump Threatens to Attack Venezuela – Aaj News Pakistan

Another War Looms? Trump Threatens to Attack Venezuela – Aaj News Pakistan
Published 24 Oct, 2025 10:30am
ویڈیوز
Another War Looms? Trump Threatens to Attack Venezuela – Aaj News Pakistan
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین