لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, اکتوبر 24, 2025  
01 Jumada Al-Awwal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Israel Violates Gaza Peace Deal! U.S. Remains Inactive - Aaj News Pakistan

Israel Violates Gaza Peace Deal! U.S. Remains Inactive - Aaj News Pakistan
Published 24 Oct, 2025 11:00am
ویڈیوز
Israel Violates Gaza Peace Deal! U.S. Remains Inactive - Aaj News Pakistan
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین