لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, اکتوبر 24, 2025  
01 Jumada Al-Awwal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

As People Battle Inflation, Sindh Assembly Members Get Big Salary Hike - Aaj News Breaking

As People Battle Inflation, Sindh Assembly Members Get Big Salary Hike - Aaj News Breaking
Published 24 Oct, 2025 11:00am
ویڈیوز
As People Battle Inflation, Sindh Assembly Members Get Big Salary Hike - Aaj News Breaking
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین