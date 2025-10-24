لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, اکتوبر 24, 2025  
01 Jumada Al-Awwal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Interior Ministry Issues Notification to Ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan - Aaj News Breaking

Interior Ministry Issues Notification to Ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan - Aaj News Breaking
Published 24 Oct, 2025 03:00pm
ویڈیوز
Interior Ministry Issues Notification to Ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan - Aaj News Breaking
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین