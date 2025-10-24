لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, اکتوبر 24, 2025  
02 Jumada Al-Awwal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Farmers Sell Wheat at Low Prices in Depalpur, Flour Becomes Unaffordable for Locals – Aaj News

Farmers Sell Wheat at Low Prices in Depalpur, Flour Becomes Unaffordable for Locals – Aaj News
Published 24 Oct, 2025 06:30pm
ویڈیوز
Farmers Sell Wheat at Low Prices in Depalpur, Flour Becomes Unaffordable for Locals – Aaj News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین