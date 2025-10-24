لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, اکتوبر 24, 2025  
02 Jumada Al-Awwal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

KP CM Sohail Afridi Orders Report After Hangu Blast, Vows to Bring Perpetrators to Justice

KP CM Sohail Afridi Orders Report After Hangu Blast, Vows to Bring Perpetrators to Justice
Published 24 Oct, 2025 07:00pm
ویڈیوز
KP CM Sohail Afridi Orders Report After Hangu Blast, Vows to Bring Perpetrators to Justice
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین