لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

ہفتہ, اکتوبر 25, 2025  
02 Jumada Al-Awwal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Flood Devastates Jalalpur Pirwala, 90% Area in Ruins and Homes Destroyed - Pakistan news

Flood Devastates Jalalpur Pirwala, 90% Area in Ruins and Homes Destroyed - Pakistan news
Published 25 Oct, 2025 06:30pm
ویڈیوز
Flood Devastates Jalalpur Pirwala, 90% Area in Ruins and Homes Destroyed - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین