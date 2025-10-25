Khawaja Asif Warns of Open Conflict if Taliban Peace Deal Fails - Pakistan news
Khawaja Asif Warns of Open Conflict if Taliban Peace Deal Fails - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
Gambat GMS Hospital | 200+ Successful Bone Marrow Transplants | Free Treatment Pakistan
Terrorism Resurfaces in Balochistan | PM Shehbaz Sharif Addresses Root Causes | Security Concerns
Shakargarh Residents Face Soaring Dry Fruit Prices Amid Inflation - Pakistan news
Field Marshal Asim Munir Meets Egyptian President | Bilateral Relations Discussed
SC Rules Khula Cannot Be Granted Without Woman’s Consent, Justice Ayesha Malik Writes
Mailsi Schools Launch Traffic Safety Campaign Amid Rising Teen Accidents - Pakistan news
مقبول ترین