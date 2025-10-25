لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

ہفتہ, اکتوبر 25, 2025  
03 Jumada Al-Awwal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Kabul River Dam Construction — Why Pakistan Adopts Cautious Strategy?| Aaj Situation Room

Kabul River Dam Construction — Why Pakistan Adopts Cautious Strategy?| Aaj Situation Room
Published 25 Oct, 2025 09:30pm
ویڈیوز
Kabul River Dam Construction — Why Pakistan Adopts Cautious Strategy?| Aaj Situation Room
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین