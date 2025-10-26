Pak Navy Chief Visits Forward Posts | Reviews Operational Readiness & Defense - Aaj News Breaking
Pak Navy Chief Visits Forward Posts | Reviews Operational Readiness & Defense - Aaj News Breaking
مزید خبریں
11AM Headlines | Pak Afghan War | If no agreement is reached, there will be open war
PCB decides to remove head coach Muhammad Wasim - Aaj News Breaking
Gaza Peace Force Talks in Qatar | US Considers Global Agreement - Aaj News Breaking
Donald Trump Says Gaza War Over | Hamas Leader Khalil Al-Hayya Responds - Aaj News Breaking
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Visit Saudi Arabia - Aaj News Breaking
Naik Saif Ali Janjua Martyrdom Day | 77th Anniversary | Tributes by Armed Forces - Aaj News Breaking
مقبول ترین