Aaj News

Live

COAS Asim Munir | Jordan Official Visit | King Abdullah II Meeting | Pakistan Army - Pakistan news

COAS Asim Munir | Jordan Official Visit | King Abdullah II Meeting | Pakistan Army - Pakistan news
Published 27 Oct, 2025 07:00pm
ویڈیوز
COAS Asim Munir | Jordan Official Visit | King Abdullah II Meeting | Pakistan Army - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین